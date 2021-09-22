It's obvious that music is in itself healing. Every person has that one song that, when it's played, instantly triggers an emotional response. It does have to be a spectacular hit that ruled the airwaves for decades but rather a special song that speaks directly to you. You possibly find more of an emotional attachment to the song, and you constantly connect and resonate with its message at any time of the day.

That said, the music-making process is thought to be a creatively stimulating one surrounding an image that appeals to the artist. When asked, an artist will mostly find a real-life occurrence that inspired them to compose the track.

Gianni Cures, a 23-year-old San Diego native, is one of the exceptional artists making inspirational music. The highly talented independent artist, creator, and producer has established a unique music brand, a healthy mix of pop and hip-hop. Like his name, the gifted artist is on a mission to cure the world with his timeless yet fresh music. His music ambition is to make an impact on the world by releasing music that brings hope and change to someone's life.

Gianni's ability to create unique music that cuts across multiple genres like pop, hip-hop, EDM, and rock makes him stand out in the industry. It also enables him to keep his fanbase thrilled with the fresh uniqueness of his music that has never been heard before. Incredibly, the young music talent has blown away many with the unmatched skills that allow him to incorporate multiple switch-ups in all his songs. Most music enthusiasts are jamming to Gianni's new style, evident in the millions of streams across various platforms.

More significantly, Gianni has managed to capture the attention of the current generation. To him, modern-day music fans demand something different and fresh that has never been done before, an art he has managed to perfect. Gianni says it can sometimes be challenging, but that's not a major issue for him. Instead, he converts it into positive energy to dig deep into his creativity and come up with even better releases than his past ones.

This has also played a significant role in his quest to establish a name for himself in the highly competitive music industry. Gianni considers his style of music to follow a unique approach that is synonymous with him. Also, it takes lots of hard work and commitment to craft a unique sound while also incorporating more traditional, modern themes. Gianni says that he often has to jump into as many sessions as possible to build on his experience and music network.

Gianni's influencer background has also been instrumental in his success as an artist. This started in his early days in the industry, where he was afraid of being identified as an artist. Though his talent spoke for itself, Gianni alludes to finding confidence in working with other influencers and artists who, in turn, helped him in marketing his music brand.

Today, Gianni has already established his name in the industry with a massive fanbase. The singer intends to capitalize on his talent to inspire many people to find the courage to chase their dreams. To Gianni, his music dream is to scale onto the global stage and continue to cure the world with music.

