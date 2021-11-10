Musicians don't wear a random designer piece just to look better at an event - at least not anymore. BLACKPINK member Rosé was a hot topic during the recent Met Gala. Her YSL dress sparked a lot of debate among the music and fashion community about whether their look was overly-simplistic or a fashion-based political statement. Today, artists have become fashion icons, embodying distinct styles and producing whole lines of clothing around it, sneakers included. In the last couple of years, sneakers have become a part of the fashion culture, with custom-designed models being presented as part of art exhibits, as well as brands and artists collaborating for highly-anticipated releases.

Jay Z x Reebok

During the early 2000s and in one of the brand's smartest moves, Reebok signed with an up-and-coming rapper named Jay Z not just for a sneaker collaboration, but for a whole apparel line. This was in a time where most brands were fighting each other to partner with basketball players. The result was the S. Carter, a casual tennis sneaker that came with a free music sample. It led to an increase of 11% in sales for Reebok - an unexpected collaboration that would inspire many future partnerships between musicians and brands.

Gorillaz x Converse

In 2012, the popular early 2000s virtual band Gorillaz was about to release their 10th anniversary retrospective album. Converse saw the potential and partnered with them to release four Chuck Taylor-designed models that were accompanied by a new song and video, also featuring Andree 3000 and James Murphy, plus a sticker-based viral campaign. Following the success of this collaboration, Converse would release another six models featuring band members and designs from their latest music video - a rare but valuable find for fans of the short-lived but memorable virtual band.

Rihanna x Puma

Puma's collaboration with the singer started as early as 2014 with the Fenty x Puma Creeper, a decision that proved to be highly profitable. The model became the best shoe of the year and disappeared from the shelves as soon as it was released. The company also experienced a 16% increase in sales, although many analysts were cautious to attribute this success to Rihanna's partnership alone. Rihanna x Puma's collaboration may have started with a suede platform sole, but it quickly evolved into more creative models, like the minimalistic yet luxurious-looking satin of the Fenty Bow Trinomic.

Rita Ora x Adidas

Starting the same year as the Rihanna x Puma collaboration, British singer and actress Rita Ora started to design a collection of footwear and accessories for Adidas. As part of the Adidas Superstar collection, Rita's sneakers combine the traditional three-stripe model with 80s pop art, Asian symbols, and colorful soles. The collection was well-received by fans for its excellent mix of playfulness and comfort, making it perfect for everyday activities; although some considered it a bit costly.

Travis Scott x Nike

Since 2019, the rapper and songwriter has collaborated with Nike's prestigious Air Jordans line. With each new collaboration, the rapper's talent for building hype has become progressively evident, featuring his models on livestreams accompanied by short teasers from his new songs. There are rumors that Scott may release new designs in 2022. As a result, lots of fans have signed up to the SoleSavy sneaker community to keep up with the insider news, release dates, and designs in the lead up to Scott's new take. After all, sneakerheads will agree that speculating on the details and colorway of a future release is half the fun.

Of course, there are hundreds - even thousands - of other sneaker collaborations out there. These are just a few of the most prominent in the music industry. To learn more about your favorite musicians and bands, check out the rest of the content on Music Times.

