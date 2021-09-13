Just as speculations regarding the singer visiting MET Gala 2021 started to surface the media over the past week, BLACKPINK Rosé is in the area!

The MET Gala has returned for 2021, where celebrities come together in "a fashion world equivalent to the Oscars" event, as described by Vogue.

On the night of September 13th, numerous stars have arrived to celebrate and fundraise at a new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with designers, models, and Hollywood stars.

Rosé In MET Gala

And of course, BLACKPINK's Rosé was also spotted on the red carpet of MET Gala, for which she was escorted by the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello. Just as the "Whistle" singer became one of the hand-picked global muses for "Yves Saint Laurent," she made her debut appearance as the brand's global ambassador wearing a stunning YSL designed dress.

However, after her appearance reached the Twitter community, netizens were disappointed with her "plain" and "boring" dress, compared to other celebrities who visited the event with long gowns and jewel-filled accessories.

Even though the 24-year-old appeared with a "simple" dress with a white bow, BLINKs came and took place on the platform explaining how Rosé slayed the red carpet, even though they have already seen the artist wear the same dress from a photoshoot.

'American Identity' In Rosé Fashion Approved

Of course, the BLACKPINK's vocalist was able to pull off a fantastic look with her dashing eye makeup and pleasing accessories, which completed her whole appearance from head to toe. Adding more from what Vogue has reported, the theme of the 2021 MET Gala focused on celebrating and reexamining American Fashion with its identity, as explained by the "Wendy Yu" Curator in Charge of Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton. Bolton explained that American fashion became the idea "as it has changed over the last several years due to both political and social justice movements," as per the source.

As soon as the official Twitter account of Variety has updated people online regarding who has already walked the red carpet, Rosé's video showing her whole look has reached 3.4 million views in the first three hours it was posted. And in response, BLINKs left nothing but appreciation on the artist's high-class look along with her escort Vaccarello.

