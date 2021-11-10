They have launched Bidwin Music Group to encourage youngsters to take up music and build their careers.

There are many individuals who have taken the music space to the next level with their passion. However, there are two names who have done exceptionally well around this sphere, which has made them stand out from the crowd - Hassan Al Omari aka L'Omari and Jonathan Poyser aka Jonny Sierra. These two have joined hands to take their passion for the art of music to the next level by establishing their Bidwin Music Group, the sole aim of which is to empower youth and make them proficient around this art. These both have recognized that music has that endearing quality which has the power to change the world for the better. "Music is much more than just melodious tunes, as it has the power to conquer hearts extensively," says L'Omari.

These two young minds launched their music label, Bidwin Music Group (BMG), through the "Qatar Music Foundation" in 2016. The platform however cannot be considered as a pure record label as it has been promoting distinct arts, culture and entertainment across all GCC and the United States as well. Both have been immensely drawn towards the craft since the very beginning, and this passion of theirs helped them excel in their careers and made them reach such astounding heights of success within no time.

Talking about L'omari who hails from Doha, Qatar and was raised in Toronto, Canada, he was always passionate towards writing lyrics and even started learning musical instruments from a very early age. Today, he has grown into a fine artist, songwriter and an influencer who has been consistently providing extraordinary music for the people of the Middle East. Talking about his Bidwin Music Group which he runs along with his partner Jonny Sierra, he says that they both had a common vision which they worked upon in turning into reality.

Currently, their company is collaborating with some of the world's best talents and have plans to take it to the next level.

