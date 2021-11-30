The release of his back-to-back singles "Intentions" and "Blessed" have taken Dima Yavorskyy from a passionate musician to a full-time artist breaking into the mainstream. With new projects including his debut album under his belt, the 22-year-old is projected to take his music career to a new level.

Dima Yavorskyy was born in western Ukraine, but moved to the U.S. at an early age. His European upbringing undoubtedly influenced his exposure to foreign genres as he developed an ear for music. For Dima, it was an escape from the hardships he faced getting used to his new life in America. Listening to melodic tunes made him realize that music is a common language regardless of who you are or where you're from.

Dima Yavorskyy says he developed a liking for American rap when he discovered melodic rappers such as Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, and Post Malone. However, it wasn't until his early adulthood that he finally picked up the mic. In early 2020, the artist took his creativity to social media as a way to get discovered. When short-form videos began revolutionizing music marketing with apps such as TikTok taking off, Dima saw endless opportunities for a career in entertainment. Linking up with Spike, a producer he met through Instagram, the young artist released his debut single, "Maze" in June of 2021. Surprised by the massive support from his fanbase, Dima realized that pursuing a music career was inevitable.

In a highly competitive industry, Dima Yavorskyy brought a refreshing sound to modern hip-hop. His unique identity on social media has propelled him forward as thousands of worldwide followers became listeners of his music. One of his most distinctive abilities is musical storytelling that elevates rap lyrics to a new dimension of creativity. Although the influence from his foreign upbringing remains the spark of his inspiration, Dima continues to impress as he taps into different genres. "I'm a musician who makes all kinds of music. Experimenting with sounds in various genres makes my creativity limitless and allows me to discover my talents," says Dima Yavorskyy.

