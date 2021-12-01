We all know how ruthless the music industry can be. Sadly, most often, just creating good, high-quality music isn’t enough to get the recognition that it deserves. Up and coming artists tend to struggle with this cruel part of the music industry, but luckily, there are services and companies that are willing to lend their helping hand.

Marketing for music or music promotion has always existed. It just changed its form, as technology is advancing. Music streaming services are extremely important when it comes to promoting music. Spotify was a huge game-changer and is a big indicator of your success as a musician.

The big questions are: Who do you turn to for the promotion of your music on streaming services? Who is the best in Soundcloud and Spotify promotion?

Here, we are going to go over who artistpush.me are and what they are the best at.

Artist Push: #1 Spotify promotion

Artistpush.me is a music promo company that promises to do exactly what the name says: an artist push. Their website states that they exist ever since 2016 and that they were conceived in Tallinn, Estonia. What gave them the idea to start a business such as this one was the fact that the three people who started artistpush.me were also unknown, struggling artists.

Their idea was to help music artists who are in the same situation that they were in. Their knowledge in marketing strategies and accumulated experience come together in a service that they call: Artist Push. With their service, they want to save artists from the overwhelming task of getting their music out there and acknowledged.

How Artist Push is Pushing Artists into Greatness

Essentially, Artist Push does exactly what it claims to do. They aim to promote all kinds of creators, particularly focusing on music promo. Their specialty is music streaming promotion. Some of the services that they offer here are Spotify promotion, Tidal promotion, Deezer promotion, Pandora promotion, Amazon music promotion, playlist placement, and so on.

Artistpush.me also deal with music blog placement, which can be of great importance for creating a more organic reach for the music of the artist. Blog posting is an easy way to make people more curious about the artist. Apart from iTunes promotion and Hip Hop promotion, they also work in promoting social media.

They cover all the main social media, from Facebook pages to Youtube channels and even MixCloud accounts. Artist Push has the right marketing tools assuring success.

Artist Push: believe the reviews

The digital world is continuously expanding, changing, and growing. Meaning that when you are looking to promote your music, you want to work with a promotion company that stays “on top of the digital game”. Like previously mentioned, streaming services were a huge gamechanger in the music world.

Spotify turned the world upside down, and Artist Push is ranking as one of the top 3 Spotify promotion companies.

Here are some of the reviews of artistpush.me :

“This promotional service was amazing! Within 45 min or less, I have seen results! Thank you, your service is wonderful! I would recommend this to any artist for sure! Very quick, very professional! And very supportive!”

-Tyler Westerman, 5 stars, on TrustPilot

“Absolutely amazed with the results. Quick turn around. Very nice that they keep in touch with the progress. A real game-changer for giving me an edge within the music industry.”

-Marc, 5 stars, on TrustPilot

“Your search for promotion ends here. This company is competent, professional, & personable. Their customer service is impeccable. Not only will they respond to you promptly but they will gladly answer any questions you have. I couldn’t be happier with this service.”

-Michael Monroe, 5 stars, on TrustPilot

Apart from these reviews, Artistpush.me has also had around 20k successfully promoted Spotify tracks, 30k Apple Music tracks, and even managed to introduce 6 fantastic artists to the Billboard chart.

Spotify promotion or Soundcloud promotion - Artist Push has it all

Whether you are looking for Spotify promotion, Amazon music promotion, the promotion of your Soundcloud, or quite literally “an artist push” - Artist Push is your place to go. Their motto is “make music, forget promotion” because they want the artist to fully focus on their musical creations, rather than stressing about numbers and promos.

The services that they offer have already greatly improved the lives of many musicians on a global scale. The service is customizable to fit the unique needs of the artist in question. The people in charge are a group of dedicated and experienced musicians with great knowledge when it comes to any kind of promotion.

With Artist Push, you will know that your music is in safe hands and will get to the right ears. No matter if you are an up-and-coming Soundcloud rapper or if you are looking for music blog placement. Artist Push will push you into greatness.

