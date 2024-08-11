Travis Scott Arrest: What Really Led to Rapper's Altercation With Bodyguard?

Travis Scott found himself in a heated dispute with his bodyguard at an upscale hotel in Paris Friday morning, leading to his arrest.

Before the arrest, the rapper was spotted sitting courtside at the Paris Olympics, witnessing Team USA's victory against Serbia in the basketball semifinals Thursday.

French outlet Le Parisien reported that following a night of partying in Paris with his group, the 33-year-old "Goosebumps" rapper was apprehended by local authorities early Friday morning.

According to insider information shared exclusively with Page Six, Scott and his bodyguard screamed at each other at the Four Seasons Hotel George V following an argument over the presence of nearby paparazzi.

The heated exchange left the hotel staff alarmed and prompted them to contact law enforcement, the unnamed source claimed.

Video footage shows Travis Scott being arrested early this morning in Paris‼️ https://t.co/gvzhZ5anoH pic.twitter.com/A5I4EZbXQN — RapTV (@Rap) August 9, 2024

In a statement to NBC News, the Paris prosecutor's office disclosed that on Friday, law enforcement responded to an incident at the George V hotel involving the rapper and arrested him for allegedly "assaulting a security guard."

The altercation allegedly occurred when the security guard intervened to break up a confrontation between Scott and his bodyguard.

Page Six's insider reported that photographers trailed the "Sicko Mode" rapper as he traveled around the city during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The source claimed that one photographer was spotted peeking into the trunk of Scott's car. This caused the rapper to confront his bodyguard over allowing the photographer access to the vehicle's storage space.

"He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so [he] was put in a cell where he is still sobering up," an unnamed law enforcement source told Le Parisien.

Scott was released on Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported. The artist, his bodyguard, and the security guard reported no injuries in the incident. Additionally, Scott did not face charges of any kind.