Jennifer Lopez Slammed Over 'Attention-Seeking' Bikini Pics: Desparate Attempt to Win Ben Affleck Back?

Jennifer Lopez is once again at the center of online debate after posting a series of revealing bikini photos during her vacation in Spain, just months after finalizing her divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old singer and actress shared the photos on her Instagram account on Sunday, July 7, showcasing her lounging poolside in a striped string bikini and oversized white button-down shirt.

Her look was completed with cream-tinted aviator sunglasses, a soft pink lip, and a necklace bearing her name.

While Lopez limited comments on the original post, the images were widely reshared across platforms, drawing polarized responses.

Some fans praised her confidence, calling her look "unapologetic" and "iconic." Others questioned her motives, with critics accusing the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer of attempting to get Affleck's attention.

"She's looking for attention," one commenter wrote on TMZ's repost of the images, while another said, "Too old for that. Ain't breaking nobody's internet with all that."

A particularly biting remark read, "Not good enough for Ben to stick around though," referring to the couple's widely publicized breakup, finalized in February 2025.

Another user on X wrote, "I can't with her. It's embarrassing."

Despite the backlash, Lopez has continued to promote her return to music and live performance.

The bikini photos come just one day before she kicks off her "Up All Night" summer tour in Barcelona, marking her first major stage outing since her 2019 "It's My Party" tour.

Her previously scheduled 2024 tour, "This Is Me... Live," was canceled to focus on family, a decision that preceded her split from Affleck.

In a May interview with People, Lopez said she was looking forward to a summer filled with "freedom and joy."

"It's a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," she said.

Lopez and Affleck, who reconciled their early 2000s relationship in 2021 and wed in 2022, split in late 2024 before finalizing their divorce earlier this year.

While neither has spoken about the cause of the breakup, the two have remained in the public eye, with Affleck through his cinematic endeavors and Lopez through a constant stream of music, fashion, and business.

While some interpret her recent posts as strategic publicity ahead of her tour and upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, others view them as part of her personal narrative of empowerment.

Whether intentional or not, Lopez's latest post has reignited debate over age, autonomy, and female celebrity in the spotlight.

But as one fan commented beneath a repost of her photos, "J.Lo has earned the right to post whatever she wants—and she's still setting the bar."

Her "Up All Night" tour continues through Europe before returning stateside for a December residency in Las Vegas.