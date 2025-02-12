Travis Scott Says He Got Some 'Ill Ideas' for Dream Collab With Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Travis Scott has set his sights on working with two major music stars, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the rapper and producer discussed his dream collaborations and expressed interest in collaborating with Swift and Carpenter on future projects.

"I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook," said Scott. He added that he has "some ill ideas" for these potential collaborations, DailyMail said.

Despite competing with Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet last year, which topped his own record "Days Before Rodeo" in the charts, Scott downplayed the rivalry. "Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album's cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old," he said, emphasizing that his music has always had a long-lasting impact.

Travis Scott Reflects on Astroworld Tragedy, Vows to Prove Himself Through Music

Scott also took the opportunity to reflect on his career, including the challenges he's faced, particularly following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy.

Ten people tragically lost their lives during the event, and Scott has since worked to regain public trust. "I love the fans and I'm appreciative, but I'm still striving to prove what I'm here to do," he said.

According to MusicNews, the rapper has also faced legal issues, but he avoided charges following two arrests in 2024.

While Scott is eager to collaborate with prominent artists like Swift and Carpenter, he emphasizes that his primary focus remains on his music.

He also acknowledged the unwavering support from his fans, noting that his reserved nature sometimes leads to misunderstandings.

However, he remains committed to proving himself through his work and demonstrating his artistic vision.

Looking ahead, Scott is preparing for upcoming performances, including his set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

He's also working on community-focused events, like the Cactus Jack Foundation's HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic, where proceeds will support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).