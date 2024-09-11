Lisa Devours 2024 VMAs With Fierce Performance of 'Rockstar,' 'New Woman'

Lisa set the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) stage on fire as she served a sizzling performance of her latest hits "Rockstar" and "New Woman"!

The Thai-born K-pop superstar officially debuted at the MTV main stage as a soloist, writing history as the first K-pop solo singer to perform at the ceremony 39 years after its launch.

Despite the pressure, Lisa ate and left no crumbs with her all-out rendition of her hit single "Rockstar," and her latest "New Woman" featuring Rosalía.

For this performance, she changed into a bold red costume, giving a fiery and powerful aura that strayed from her regal-like cream, long gown garb at the black carpet. Lisa also transformed her short hair into a long, wavy 'do, giving off that irresistible rockstar look.

The BLACKPINK member is undoubtedly born to be a star as she hyped up with the crowd by flaunting her world-class dance skills and excellent facial expressions that only she can slay.

lisa performing 'rockstar' at the vmas pic.twitter.com/KNWJYHNc6H — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 12, 2024

Lisa literally stood on business, especially when she showed off her skills in a dance break that filled the UBS Arena with loud cheers from spectators, not to mention her queenly aura that screams she's a true rockstar!

This article was originally published on Kpopstarz.