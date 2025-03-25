BLACKPINK's Lisa Confesses She Was Starstruck Meeting Justin Bieber: 'Too Shy to Say I Love Him'

Even international superstars aren't immune to fan moments, and BLACKPINK's Lisa is no exception.

In a recent interview with The Guardian published on March 24, the Thai rapper revealed that she was completely starstruck when she first met Justin Bieber.

Lisa, known for her confident stage presence, admitted that despite being a global icon herself, she felt too shy to express her admiration for the Canadian pop star.

"I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi," she recalled. "I didn't tell him how much I loved him, because I'm too shy."

During the conversation, Lisa also shared her deep connection with Bieber's music, especially his breakout hit, "Baby."

When asked about a song she knows all the lyrics to, she enthusiastically mentioned the 2010 smash hit featuring Ludacris, Billboard said. "Everyone knows the lyrics to Baby by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, don't they?" she said. "I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young."

Lisa Shares the Song That Made Her Fall in Love with Pop Music

Lisa's admiration for Western pop music doesn't stop at Bieber. She also revealed some of her favorite songs and artists.

She starts her mornings listening to "Snooze" by SZA and Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine."

According to Uproxx, reflecting on her early musical influences, Lisa credited Britney Spears for sparking her passion for music. She recalled how her older cousin, a big fan of Spears, introduced her to the pop icon's hit song "...Baby One More Time."

Watching the music video for the first time, Lisa was instantly captivated and fell in love with both the song and the singer.

While Lisa's career has propelled her to international stardom, she still experiences moments of admiration for fellow artists.

Her interview comes shortly after the release of her debut solo album, Alter Ego, which has already made waves in the music industry.

The album features hit singles like "Rockstar," "New Woman" with Rosalía, and "Born Again" featuring Doja Cat and RAYE. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and secured the top spot on the Top Album Sales chart.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK fans have more to look forward to, as the group is set to reunite for a world tour starting in July. Despite her packed schedule, Lisa's candid confession about meeting Bieber proves that even the biggest stars have their own fan moments.