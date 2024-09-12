BLACKPINK's Lisa Faces Backlash Over Alleged 'Incredibly Obvious' Lip Syncing at VMAs

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK's Lisa has found herself at the center of a controversy after her recent performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The singer has been accused of lip syncing during her highly-anticipated set, which has sparked a heated debate among fans and critics alike.

Lisa took to the stage to perform her hit singles "New Woman" and "Rockstar," donning a stunning red outfit that left many in awe.

However, it wasn't long before viewers began to question the authenticity of her performance, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration.

Accusations of Lip Syncing

Fans and critics alike have been quick to point out that Lisa's lips didn't seem to be moving in sync with the music, leading many to believe that she was lip syncing. The accusations have been met with a mix of outrage and defense, with some arguing that the singer's performance was still impressive despite the alleged lip syncing.

I liked Lisa’s performance but the lip syncing was not good at all and incredibly obvious 😭#vmas — Sarah (@jjkslilbitch) September 12, 2024

Holy fvk this Lisa performance is so BORING. If you're gonna lip sync then lip sync with ATTITUDE! Even her dance moves were too "soft" (no energy in itself whatsoever) , this is EXACTLY what I mean when I say y'all hype k pop stars too much. #vmas — Ceasefiretoday.com (@bbcswvht) September 12, 2024

Lisa is the worst lip syncing I’ve ever seen she’s not even trying — 🌸 (@koughdropped) September 12, 2024

This K-Pop girly, Lisa is very talented, but lip sync is not one of those talents 🥴 #VMAs — J A Y 👑 (@_TheeKingJay) September 12, 2024

Defending Lisa

However, not everyone is convinced that Lisa was lip syncing. Many fans have come to her defense, arguing that the singer's vocals were clearly audible during the performance.

You can clearly hear her singing live from new woman to rockstar the whole time, but you will have those bitter fandoms telling you otherwise 😭. Anyway Lisa, you rocked tonight 🔥



pic.twitter.com/TJ9RDhRjde — ra ra girl³²⁷ (@lalisamgger) September 12, 2024

See performance in pov audience cam and you’ll see she sings with backtrack not lip sync bitch this is one of the best performances of lisa https://t.co/39RH4g5iHr — Julyboyz (@Julycancry) September 12, 2024

lisa being accused of lipsync when you can literally hear her mouth touch the mic, the breathing and the note changes lmao armys are so used to hearing autotuned performances they cant tell apart a backtrack from good live vocals 😭😭 — FAYE 🫧 (@rosielouvs) September 12, 2024

The controversy has sparked a wider conversation about the use of lip syncing in live performances, with many arguing that it's unfair to fans who pay to see their favorite artists perform live.