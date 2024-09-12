BLACKPINK's Lisa Faces Backlash Over Alleged 'Incredibly Obvious' Lip Syncing at VMAs

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK's Lisa has found herself at the center of a controversy after her recent performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The singer has been accused of lip syncing during her highly-anticipated set, which has sparked a heated debate among fans and critics alike.
Lisa took to the stage to perform her hit singles "New Woman" and "Rockstar," donning a stunning red outfit that left many in awe.
However, it wasn't long before viewers began to question the authenticity of her performance, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration.
Accusations of Lip Syncing
Fans and critics alike have been quick to point out that Lisa's lips didn't seem to be moving in sync with the music, leading many to believe that she was lip syncing. The accusations have been met with a mix of outrage and defense, with some arguing that the singer's performance was still impressive despite the alleged lip syncing.
Defending Lisa
However, not everyone is convinced that Lisa was lip syncing. Many fans have come to her defense, arguing that the singer's vocals were clearly audible during the performance.
The controversy has sparked a wider conversation about the use of lip syncing in live performances, with many arguing that it's unfair to fans who pay to see their favorite artists perform live.
