Pictures From Diddy's Infamous White Parties Resurface: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher and More

Diddy's recent arrest has caused a ripple effect with pictures and videos coming to light once again. In the most recent reveal, photos from his infamous white parties have begun to go viral again, featuring plenty of A-list celebrities.

In several of the pictures, some of the biggest names in Hollywood and entertainment can be seen partying it up with the now-embattled mogul.

In one picture, Ashton Kutcher can be seen having fun while hanging from what appears to be a chain. In another picture, Khloe Kardashian can be seen hanging out with Darrius "DMac" Rogers.

However, there was an alleged favorite guest at Diddy's parties. In an old clip that has gone viral online, Diddy revealed that his favorite white party goes was actually Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Who is the person that is number one on that innovation list," the interview asks Diddy.

"Leonardo DiCaprio," he responds.

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties. Hollywood is a sick place pic.twitter.com/GADH0NFOY6 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 22, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, former music industry insider Tom Swoope shared that there were 'tiers' of access at these parties. There was 'general admission' and then several tiers that went up from there until guests reached the level of "real" partying.

"If this is what goes on behind the curtain and you're all comfortable with this... nah I don't want this life," Swoope said. "There were so many celebrities there who were cool with who he was and what he did to entertain them. It's not isolated. You all need to think of everybody when you think of him and the access and amount of people who were there."

It is worth noting that there is no evidence that the celebrities who attended the parties were involved in any of Diddy's alleged illegal activities.

Kutcher spoke about attending Diddy's parties during an interview on Hot Ones in 2019.

"I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher said when host Sean Evans asked if he had anything he could share. "Can't tell that one either. ... I'm actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing."

In 1999, Diddy predicted to Entertainment Tonight that he would be "arrested" for his parties.

"They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time," Diddy says in the video. "Whenever you bring up a different element into people's environment, things that broaden people's horizons, people get intimidated. It's a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it."

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and is currently facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Check out some of the pictures from his parties below: