Diddy Is More Popular Than Ever Following Arrest: Inside His Music Streams Jump

Diddy's back catalogue has seen an increase in streams since his arrest last week.

The rapper and mogul has been in the spotlight after he was charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering. However, that has not stopped people from tuning into his music.

The Associated Press gathered new figures from data and analytics company Luminate that shows Diddy's catalogue is up an average of 18.3% in streams for the week of his arrest when compared to the week before he was arrested.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened in the music industry. When a documentary about R. Kelly and his alleged crimes aired, his streams saw a huge increase as well. After the series premiere of Surviving R. Kelly aired, his streams went 955,600 streams in the last week of 2018 to 1.5 million streams from the first week in January of 2019.

Diddy is currently facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His lawyers have tried to get the rapper out on bail, however, he has now been denied twice. Diddy's attorney even offered a $50 million bond, but that was ultimately shut down.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal and has pleaded not guilty to the accusations that have been brought against him.

Several other stars have been brought into the Diddy drama with Meek Mill denying any romantic relationship with Diddy amid accusations they once had one.

Others like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have had pictures and videos surface after Diddy's arrest.