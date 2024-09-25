Diddy's Lawyer Gives Explanation for His Bizarre Amount of Baby Oil: 'He Buys in Bulk'

The Diddy drama continues as his lawyer has now explained why the rapper had so many bottles of baby oil.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilio, said that his client liked to buy in bulk and that is why there is so much baby oil that was found at his residences after they were raided in Diddy's alleged sex trafficking crimes case. Agnifilio also attempted to question the high volume that has been inspiring plenty of strong reaction on the internet.

"I don't know where the number 1,000 came from," Agnifilio said in an interview with TMZ.

But TMZ's Harvey Levin countered, noting that the U.S. attorney said that was the amount found.

"I can't imagine it's thousands. I mean, you know. I'm not sure what the baby oil has to do with anything," Agnifilio responded.

Levin then said that it was presumably used as a lubricant for an orgy.

"I guess, I don't know what you need 1,000 for. A bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for," Agnifilio hit back. "He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place that he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"

Levin dryly remarked that he has never seen someone walk out with 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

"I don't think it was a lot. Let's just say it was a lot," Agnifilio retorted.

Diddy is currently facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the rapper's indictment, Diddy is being accused of having "freak offs" or "elaborate and produced sex performances" that were recorded while Diddy touched himself and recorded them. The "freak offs" would allegedly last for days and would require Diddy and his victims to get IVs to recover.

Since the news broke of his use of baby oil, the internet has memed the situation. Check out those memes below.

Diddy Escaping the Feds With His Last Bottle of Baby Oil pic.twitter.com/LlSkfxn013 — Physical Media (@PhysicalMedia_) September 18, 2024

Due to the profits of Baby Oil throughout 2 decades, Johnson & Johnson will officially re-name it Diddy Oil — Ryan Mathews (@RyanMathew_s) September 25, 2024

diddy own attorney trynna figure out why tf he got so much baby oil 😂😂😂 — ErinRomaine’ ❤️‍🔥 (@byrdsstheword) September 25, 2024