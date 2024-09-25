Why Diddy Won't Eat in Jail: Silent Protest Behind Bars or Poison Fears?

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing potential food-related challenges while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

According to a former prisoner, the disgraced music mogul is reportedly suspicious that someone might try to poison him, leading him to avoid consuming the meals provided at MDC, where he has been held since his arrest a week ago.

In a recent TV appearance, ex-MDC inmate Larry Levine shared insights from a confidential informant familiar with the situation.

"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine told NewsNation.

Diddy's reluctance to eat stemmed reportedly from his growing apprehension and unease about potentially becoming a target.

Levine continued, "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."

"[Diddy is] really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think. He doesn't know who to trust or what to believe."

In light of logistical considerations, it has also come to light that Diddy and crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried are currently sharing accommodations within the confines of MDC.

The area where Diddy is being held can accommodate about 18 to 20 people, and it's usually meant for high-profile individuals or those who are cooperating with law enforcement.

READ ALSO: Diddy's 'Adopted Daughter' Drama Takes Strange Turn Amid Arrest Fallout

Diddy has reportedly had a religious visit and had a nutritionist consult during his time at MDC.

Additionally, he has been visited by a mental health professional several times daily.

"He's still on suicide watch. A shrink is coming to see him several times a day."

It is reportedly common for prisoners to refuse the food they are given. Levine noted that inmates in solitary confinement, such as Diddy, often receive lower-quality meals compared to those in general population.

"They feed the people in the shoe last. The food is bland, it's a lot of carbohydrates. It fills you up but you get sick eating it."

"There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility."

Diddy is currently embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of human trafficking and mistreatment of women. Amid his arrest September 18, he maintained his innocence when he pleaded not guilty during court proceedings.

Despite multiple attempts to secure bail, they have all been denied, resulting in his confinement at the MDC.

READ MORE: Pictures From Diddy's Infamous White Parties Resurface: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher and More