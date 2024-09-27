Ellen DeGeneres Calls Diddy 'Cuddle McSnugglestuff' In Resurfaced Tweet -- and She Still Hasn't Deleted It

Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to be be brought into the Diddy debacle thanks to a resurfaced tweet from 2016.

In the old tweet, DeGeneres referred to the "I Need A Girl" artist as "Cuddle McSnugglestuff."

"Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why.@iamdiddy," she said.

Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don’t need to know why. @iamdiddy — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) November 4, 2016

The tweet resurfaced following the many accusations against Diddy and following his arrest for the charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

This is not the first time that one of DeGeneres' interactions with Diddy has gone viral. During an appearance on her talk show in 2009, Diddy spoke about Chris Brown and Rihanna's domestic violence case. In the clip, DeGeneres asks Diddy if he allowed Brown to use his home to help get Brown back with Rihanna when pictures surfaced of the two riding jet skis at his home after the domestic violence incident. Brown was previously charged with felony assault and making criminal threats toward Rihanna when he assaulted her on the night before the 2009 GRAMMYs. He pleaded guilty and accepted a deal of community labor, five years' probation and domestic violence counseling, according to People.

"That's somebody else's business," Diddy said. "I am allowed to give my house to whoever I want to give my house to. I don't cast a stone, I don't cast a judgment on anybody, so if a friend asks me for a favor, I'm going to be there for a favor. It was a dark time for them and I was more there as a support."

"I don't think it's right for anybody to hit anybody, at the end of the day. I think we all have to be honest with ourselves as adults. We know sometimes those relationships get ugly and sometimes this doesn't come out into the forefront like how this one has come out into the forefront," Diddy continued.

That video ended up going viral again in the wake Diddy violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

DeGeneres made headlines on September 27 for other reasons as well. The former talk show host shared that has been diagnosed with osteoporosis, OCD and ADHD.

Page Six reports that in her Netflix special, For Your Approval, DeGeneres told the audience she took a "stupid bone density test" that came revealed that she has ""full-on osteoporosis."

"I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, 'No, it's just arthritis.' I said, 'How did I get that?' And he said, 'Oh it just happens at your age," DeGeneres said.

She also told the audience that she went to therapy after the backlash that she got from her alleged toxic workplace allegations. While in therapy, she was diagnosed with OCD and ADHD.

"I didn't know what OCD was. I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders. So when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything. There was no discussion of anything," DeGeneres revealed.

She acknowledged that she "obsesses" over things like time and animals.

"My ADD makes it really hard to sit down and focus on anything at all. I mean, do you know how hard it was for me to put this together? Of course you don't. Why would I ask that question? It's hard for me to focus," DeGeneres continued.

"So, I have ADD, I have OCD, I'm losing my memory. But I think I'm well-adjusted, because I obsess on things, but then I don't have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place. So, it takes me all the way around to being well adjusted, I think," she concluded.

DeGeneres has not commented on the resurfaced tweet.