'Supernatural' Boldly Called Out Diddy 14 Years Before His Arrest in Resurfaced Clip

Diddy's arrest has made headlines for the last couple of weeks with new allegations and shocking lawsuits coming out. However, his behavior has long been the subject of ridicule due to the rumors surrounding his questionable nature.

Now, Supernatural fans are calling out a scene from the beloved CW show that boldly called out the rapper 14 years ago. The clip is taken from a 2010 episode called "Like a Virgin." In the clip, Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively) can be seen walking to a car when they make an eyebrow-raising quip about the embattled rapper.

"So, what kind of thing likes virgins and gold?" Sam asks Dean.

"P. Diddy," Dean responds.

"I died for a year, came back and you're still not funny," Dean shoots back.

Diddy's behavior has been the subject of criticism after the rapper was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has been on the defense of the rapper. He recently stated that the government is only trying to put Diddy behind bars because he is a successful Black man. Agnifilo claimed that the government could not take Diddy down on any charges related to his taxes or his business, so they turned their attention to his bedroom in order to put him behind bars.

Agnifilo's claim comes after he previously defended Diddy for having a large amount of baby oil in his house. He tried to explain why Diddy had 1,000 bottles of baby oil at his residence, saying he doesn't know what "baby oil has to do with anything."

He went on to claim that the rapper could have purchased the large sum of baby oil from Costco since there are stores by his residence. However, Costco has since denied that they sell baby oil.