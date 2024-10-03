Joe Jonas Scrubs 'Diddy' Lyric from 'Cake by the Ocean' Amid Bombshell Allegations

Joe Jonas is the latest celebrity to distance themselves from embattled rapper Diddy.

In a video posted to TikTok, Jonas has removed a lyric that references the former Bad Boy boss from his band DNCE's song "Cake by the Ocean."

The footage was captured when Jonas was in Lyon, France as part of the Jonas Brothers tour. In the original lyrics of the song, Jonas sings: "Walk for me, baby/ I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh." However, in the footage captured, Diddy's name is seemingly dropped and it is just supermodel Naomi Campbell that is mentioned in the song.

Jonas is not the only celebrity to omit Diddy's name from lyrics that previously contained his name in it. Kesha did so with her song "Tik Tok." In April, Kesha took to the stage at Coachella where she performed with Reneé Rapp. Together, they performed the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, but with one major change.

During the song, Kesha changed the lyrics from "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" to "F--- P. Diddy."

@goss.ie Kesha changed the lyrics in her song Tik Tok to sing “F**k P Diddy” during her performance at #Coachella on Sunday night 👀 The singer joined Reneé Rapp on stage for a duet of her 2010 chart-topper, and appeared to address the recent sexual abuse allegations against the rapper. ♬ original sound - Goss.ie

In May, Kesha caught up with TMZ and shared that the lyric change to "Tik Tok" would most likely be a permanent one.

"Yes, it will be [permanent]... The fans should learn it for my upcoming [shows]. I want to hear it louder than ever. I stand by that," she told the outlet.

"I know my integrity is rock-solid, so I speak the truth. The industry can kinda, like, suck my d---," she added.

Over the last year, Diddy has been the subject of headlines due to his alleged involvement in several crimes including sexual abuse and assault. On October 1, the rapper was hit with a wave of new lawsuits that alleged that he assaulted 25 minors, including a 9-year-old boy. In total, over 120 new cases have been brought forth against Diddy.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and currently is being held without bail until his trial date. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him.