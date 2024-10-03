Diddy's Guests Allegedly Knew When to Leave Before The Private 'After-After' Party That's 'Not for the Weak'

Famous guests at Sean "Diddy" Combs' wild parties were allegedly aware of a signal that would unofficially indicate it was time to leave.

As the night progressed, the party continued until the early morning hours, with a former attendee describing the atmosphere as a time when anything was possible.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, "What happened before 2 am pales in comparison to what happened at 5 am."

As per a different informant who reportedly coordinated the attendees for Diddy's "White Parties" from 2006 to 2011, celebrities would leave around 2 or 3 in the morning, just before the actual festivities kicked off.

"Girls would start to lose their clothes. That was the signal for people to leave."

There is also allegedly common knowledge among music industry people about the happenings at the exclusive "after-after" parties hosted by Diddy.

DJ Steph Lova, who went to college with the disgraced artist, shared insights into this scene.

Having been a part of the radio world in New York during Diddy's ascent to fame, she mentioned that while she was familiar with Diddy's parties, she remained unaware of any freak-offs or illicit behavior.

"All the stuff that happened after the actual party, those were private invites," Lova said, according to Soap Central.

Lova added, "You had to be kind of with the sugar, honey, iced tea. Excuse me, but you know people knew what goes on at the after-after party. It's just a matter if you know you want to get down like that. This is the music business."

"It's not for the weak," the radio personality concluded.

'People knew what goes on' in Diddy's after-after party: Friend | NewsNation #Prime



Steph Lova, a DJ and radio icon who knew Sean “Diddy” Combs, joins "NewsNation Prime" to discuss the federal charges against the hip-hop mogul.https://t.co/2XpQ8XxFWC pic.twitter.com/mOrYstkU2g — Dennis Koch (@DennisKoch10) September 23, 2024

In the legal document, it is alleged that the "I Need A Girl" singer organized these parties which were prolonged events filled with drugs and sexual activities where women were manipulated into participating and subsequently recorded for potential extortion purposes.

During these gatherings, famous individuals were allegedly pressured with financial incentives and threats to engage in disturbing acts without their consent, according to the indictment.

Allegations suggest that Diddy, who is facing sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges, orchestrated and oversaw these gatherings to capture sexual encounters on video while engaging in self-pleasure.

After extended periods of substance abuse and alcohol consumption, attendees allegedly received care packages containing IV bags to aid in their post-celebration recuperation, as outlined in the legal charges.

This comes amid reports that an accuser's attorney, Tony Buzbee, will reveal the celebrities associated with Diddy, who may face 15 years behind bars if found guilty.

In a recent statement, Buzbee, handling the legal matters for 120 individuals claiming to be victims of Diddy's offenses, revealed, "The names will shock you. The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there's a lot of names."

"It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure, damn sure, that we're right before we do that."

Buzbee revealed that the accusers are mostly male, with many of the alleged incidents happening in New York, Florida, Georgia, and California.