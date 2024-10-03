Ashton Kutcher's Involvement in Diddy's Criminal Case: What We Know

Ashton Kutcher was one of the many celebrities brought up in connection to Diddy and the bombshell allegations against him given their past friendship. However, as of now, he is reportedly not on the radar of federal investigators when it comes to Diddy's current criminal case.

Sources have shared to TMZ that the rumors that Kutcher has been involved in the investigation are not true.

"This narrative has got to stop. Ashton has nothing to do with this. Zero involvement. Zero knowledge of these [Diddy's] activities. Ashton like everyone else in Hollywood attended a Diddy party 20 years ago," a source told the outlet.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Kutcher feared how the investigation will turn out given his past connection to Diddy.

"Ashton does have fears about how this investigation will play out. He feels Diddy would have no problem lying to authorities and tossing out some of his famous friend's names if it meant it could get him out of jail. Diddy could say anything, do anything or turn on anyone at this point. Everyone who is close to Diddy fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name," a source told the Daily Mail.

Diddy and Kutcher have been friends for close to two decades and Kutcher has gone to Diddy's infamous White Parties, and even talked about them. However, according to the source, Kutcher now regrets his friendship with the Bad Boy founder.

"Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened. He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated," the source said. "He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila [Kunis]. He is going to keep his circle to his family."

According to the source, Ashton and Kunis separated themselves from the rapper once the video of Cassie being brutally beaten by Diddy emerged.

"They had a genuine friendship. But when Ashton and Mila saw the video of Cassie, they realized that he was a monster and not someone they want in their life," the source said.

Kutcher has not publicly commented on the situation as of reporting, even though rumors have swirled of his marriage to Kunis being strained due to the Diddy scandal.

Diddy is currently behind bars and has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. On October 1, he faced an additional 120 new sexual assault allegations in a series of civil suits that were filed against him.