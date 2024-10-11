Ari Lennox Announces She's Permanently Deleting All Social Media

R&B songstress Ari Lennox has stunned the internet by announcing she's permanently deleting all social media accounts. "I'm working on a plan to transition off of social media for good. I don't believe I'll ever mature and be happy as long as I have it," she writes in the unexpected post.

Signed to Dreamville as the label's first female artist in 2015, the GRAMMY-nominated singer's next single "Smoke" is slated for release on October 18th. While she's seemed eager to usher in this next musical era, it's evident that things behind the scenes may have not been as healthy.

On the Instagram post, she affirms that she'll be deleting "FB, IG and TikTok permanently. The fear of losing brand deals and music sales will no longer keep me here."

Attributing the drastic measure to be a protection of peace, the songstress continues, "To all of my beautiful fans, I'm just not happy nor thriving here. I have a very toxic and codependent relationship with these apps. My happiness is worth more to me, than using these platforms to promote. I'm so exhausted with my addiction to the internet and gossip and attention and validation and yearning to be in control and over-sharing. I just want to be free and complete."

This wouldn't be the first time the Dreamville artist has made it a point to take drastic measures for her mental health. In November 2019, Lennox announced she would no longer be making music. She tweeted this announcement after being snubbed at the Soul Train Awards. She said that she was tired of being ignored and that it was a hard loss for her.

Luckily, she was able to move past the snub and return to her art, though her social media exit may not meet the same fate.

The change won't be immediate. Lennox adds that her last day of being active on socials will be December 18th, her two year sobriety anniversary. She's been vocal about her sober journey, claiming it's given her back her life. While fans will surely feel her absence, deleting social media may be the next step in Lennox's healing process.