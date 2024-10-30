Ari Lennox Slams Her Music Label Dreamville, Claims She's Paying for Her Own Google Ads

Ari Lennox wants to be a free woman.

The "Pressure" songstress is sure feeling it from her label and has now accused them of neglecting her in a scathing post to her Instagram account. Mainly, Lennox seems to be displeased with how Dreamville handled the release of her latest song, "Smoke," and now wants to be done with the label.

"I wish I had a label that wouldn't have me out here trying to explain why I need advertisement, why I need advertisement for my record. [...] You cannot expect an artist to be anything without advertisement. Like, you can't. You can't. Why am I begging for advertisement? Why am I paying for my own Google ads? No, it's not OK," he post began.

She said to solve the problem, it's as simple as the label releasing her from their tally of artists.

"So, I just want to be released, and it's just that simple. And I'm tired of being nice, and I was trying to do everything the right way, but now I'm p---ed. This was my final straw. I have communicated effectively and no one cares, so now we're here in toxic-a-s social media world, or this is how I'm deciding to express myself in a toxic way. But, we're here, and I don't know how else to get it through people's thick head. Like, stop playing with me," Lennox continued.

She noted that she loved making her new song, "Smoke," but that the label neglected her and that they won't advertise her new song at all.

"I love making music. I loved every moment of making 'Smoke.' It was my freedom song, and I dropped it, and the label neglected me. They left me there by myself. [...] Dreamville literally is telling me to my face they don't believe in advertisements, they don't believe in Google ads. What am I supposed to do with that information?" Lennox further explained.

This is not the first time that Lennox has announced her displeasure with Dreamville. She expressed her desire to be dropped from them in 2022 when she got backlash for a bad interview.

During the interview with the Johannesburg-based Podcast And Chill podcast, host Mac G pulled a line from Ari's own song "Pop" to ask "Is someone f*cking you good right now?" This led Lennox to be caught off guard and she later regretted her choice of words when responding.

"Why ask it that way?" she responded via Uproxx.

Online critics trolled her for being too sensitive and many blamed her own image for the salacious question. This led Lennox to respond to the backlash, saying she wished to be dropped from her label.

"I want to be dropped from the labels. I'm done and tired," she said, according to Uproxx.

Lennox is currently signed to Interscope via J. Cole's Dreamville Records.