Finneas Faces Queer-Baiting Backlash Like Sister Billie Eilish After On-Stage Kiss with Guitarist

Grammy-winning music producer Finneas O'Connell prompted a wave of reactions after kissing his male guitarist at a live performance in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Finneas appeared in front of the audience during the performance of his song "1 True Love," which was streamed live. The video quickly garnered over 4.3 million views on X as of this writing.

The short but sweet moment of shared love was featured by Pop Crave in the video with the caption, "Finneas kisses his guitarist at his Brooklyn concert tonight."

Finneas kisses his guitarist at his Brooklyn concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/t9UoIzaSQG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2024

The talented 27-year-old brother of pop superstar Billie Eilish shared an open-mouthed kiss with his bandmate, and the two appeared lighthearted and cheered by the enthusiastic audience.

However, the also show brought mixed reactions. While many praised the celebrity, some were critical.

Aw... siblings that gaybait together stay together — sean (@publicimageItd) October 13, 2024

Nevertheless, many came to Finneas's defense, and fans began praising the openness and authenticity of expressing feelings.

One comment said, "Love seeing artists express their affection openly! It's great to witness such genuine moments on stage!"

Love seeing artists express their affection openly! It's great to witness such genuine moments on stage. 💖 — Aam🌸 (@Aam7860) October 13, 2024

The occurrence addressed similar accusations against Billie Eilish, as queerbaiting also caused much controversy in her case.

Despite fame raging through her teenage years, the woman rarely addressed matters related to her personal life. Eilish first raised queerbaiting concerns earlier in 2021 after expressing queer attraction to women in her lyrics while not representing the sentiment with actions.

Billie Eilish tells Rolling Stone about her song "Lunch" and realizing her sexuality:



"I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand — until, last year, I... pic.twitter.com/8U2cZJID65 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2024

Later, she was accused of queerbaiting again, this time for the lyrics she performed at Charli XCX's song "Guess," which goes, "I just want to get one f*****g s***-faced tonight."

Such wording was perceived as sexual objectification. In response to another social media comment referring to the recurrent queerbaiting,

FINNEAS defends sister Billie Eilish against TikTok creator labelling her 'Guess' verse as predatory towards Charli xcx:



"I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself." pic.twitter.com/trjsksxMiA — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2024

Finneas tweeted, "What a take you little clown. I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queerbaiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all just force [sic] to out yourself."

In an earlier interview, Eilish opened up about her lifelong attraction to girls and reported, "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, unfortunately."