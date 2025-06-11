Why Billie Eilish Is Dating a Man After Declaring 'I Am for the Girls' Revealed: 'The Relationship Was a Long Time Coming'

Billie Eilish and actor Nat Wolff are dating, multiple sources confirmed, ending months of speculation that escalated after the two appeared to grow closer to each other at recent public outings.

While the duo once claimed they were not romantically involved, those in the know say their bond has a long history as friends that developed into something more.

"The relationship between Nat and Billie was a long time coming," a source told the Daily Mail. "It was based on an initial friendship from years ago and a trust that turned romantic and they couldn't ignore the chemistry, with both diving in headfirst."

Eilish, 23, and Wolff, 30, have worked together professionally for years. He appeared in the music video for her recent single "Chihiro," portraying a conflicted romantic partner in a dramatic push-and-pull relationship. The two also vacationed and toured together in 2024, with Nat and his brother Alex opening for Eilish during her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour.

Photos of the two first appeared this month, when they were spotted kissing on a balcony in Venice, Italy, during a romantic boat ride through the canals. Their public debut followed months of sightings and mounting rumors, such as at Coachella and the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The source added, "They hang out loads, they have toured with each other, vacationed together and he's been in her music videos. Becoming a couple was the next logical step."

According to the insider, similarities in their upbringing and values have helped strengthen their relationship.

"They are both very close to their families which is one big reason why they work. They're almost the same person and have many similarities."

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were seen while sharing a kiss. pic.twitter.com/BuhZoMLg8H — 📸 (@metgalacrave) June 8, 2025

Billie's Sexuality

The relationship has stirred conversation, especially given Eilish's 2023 comments regarding her sexuality. In a red carpet interview with Variety, she had said, "I guess I came out today... OK, cool," after an earlier story highlighted her attraction to women.

"I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it... whoops," she said. "But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know. I'm nervous talking about it... but I am for the girls."

Later, Eilish criticized the outlet, suggesting the interview focused more on her sexuality than her work. She later reflected on the experience in interviews and through her music. Her track "Lunch," featured on her 2024 album, was written during what she called a pivotal time of self-discovery.

"I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl and then wrote the rest after," she told Rolling Stone.

"I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand – until last year, [when] I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

Despite public speculation about how this new relationship aligns with her previously stated identity, those close to Eilish say there is no contradiction.

"She still recognizes herself as bisexual, but right now she is choosing a chance at love with Nat," the source explained. "Their connection is very strong and those who are close to them are not surprised that love has blossomed. Everyone seems very happy for them."