Coldplay on Track to Become First UK Act to Earn $1.3B from Tour

Coldplay is on the brink of making music history, with their tour projected to rake in an £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in earnings.

This remarkable achievement would solidify their status as pioneers, marking them as the first British band to reach this financial milestone upon concluding their upcoming series of performances in the summer.

Projections from Pollstar suggest that Coldplay, whose members include Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Phil Harvey, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland, is on track to hit the £1 billion ($1.3 billion) milestone following their upcoming 10-night performance series at Wembley Stadium.

According to an insider who spoke to The UK Sun, "Coldplay will be on course to bank £1billion from their 'Music Of The Spheres' tour, which is an incredible feat. The global demand for their live shows is incredible and they sell out every venue."

They continued, "Next month they will set an- other milestone of 10million ticket sales for one tour, which is miles ahead of any other act."

"Given the success of Moon Music, it proves Coldplay's fanbase is only continuing to grow."

Aside from the latest achievement, Billboard reported that Coldplay secured their fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Moon Music," marking their first chart-topping album in more than ten years.

Coldplay's manager Phil Harvey said in a statement to Variety, "To achieve this success in the middle of a record-breaking stadium tour makes it all the more impressive."

The album's debut at the top of the list on the October 19th chart is supported by the 120,000 equivalent album units sold. 106,000 came from traditional album sales.

The British band's chart-toppers include the albums "Ghost Stories," "Mylo Xyloto," "Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends," and "X&Y."

Coldplay an elite group on the Billboard 200, sitting alongside The Beatles, who lead the pack with 19 top albums on the chart. The Rolling Stones follow with nine, while Led Zeppelin has seven No. 1 albums.

Coldplay, along with Pink Floyd and Wings, has each scored five No. 1 albums to date.