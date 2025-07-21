Is Coldplay Getting Sued by Ex-Astronomer CEO? Experts Say the Viral Moment Wasn't Illegal

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is facing intense public scrutiny after a viral kiss-cam moment at a Coldplay concert — but according to legal experts, he shouldn't expect any sympathy in court.

Byron, who resigned from his role shortly after footage of him embracing Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's head of HR, circulated online, is reportedly exploring legal options. The incident, captured during Coldplay's performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, quickly ignited backlash — largely because Cabot is not his wife.

The tech company released a statement in the wake of the video, and Byron's swift departure followed. While the scandal has sparked speculation about whether he could sue Coldplay for airing the moment on the big screen, attorneys say the idea doesn't hold legal weight.

'No Grounds to Sue,' Attorneys Say

"Any legal claims from Byron would be dead on arrival," said Ron Zambrano, an employment lawyer with West Coast Employment Lawyers. He emphasized to The Mirror that Coldplay's actions are protected under the First Amendment. "It would immediately be struck down as a restriction on creative speech and Coldplay's ability to be artistic during their performances," he explained.

Zambrano also noted that Byron and Cabot had no expectation of privacy. "They waived their right to privacy when they decided to attend a public event," he said. "Their public display of affection is on them, not on Coldplay. They just got caught."

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

No Legal Protection in Public Spaces

Tre Lovell, a civil and entertainment attorney at The Lovell Firm, echoed that sentiment. "CEO Andy Byron has no legal recourse against Coldplay for putting him on the big screen," he said.

According to Lovell, there's a clear legal line when it comes to public visibility. "When you are out in public, you have no right to privacy for your actions," he said. "People are free to photograph you and video you." He clarified that while using someone's image for commercial gain or defaming them is off-limits, simply showing an unedited public moment is not.

"The fact that the big screen caught the CEO doing something embarrassing or immoral in public is on him," Lovell added.

Both Byron and Cabot have yet to release a statement on the matter. But Coldplay frontman Chris Martin cheekily seemed to address the incident at a later show.

He quipped and told the audience, "Please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," hinting that concertgoers should always be ready for the spotlight.