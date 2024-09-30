Chris Martin has an end date in sight for Coldplay.

The frontman for the band shared the exact time that he thinks the band will retire despite them having a new album on the way.

Martin appeared on Apple Music 1 with host Zane Lowe to talk about the band's end and shared why it is important to have a limit.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real. Yeah, I promise," he said, according to The Metro.

"Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It's really important that we have that limit," Martin added.

Coldplay is currently gearing up to release their new album, Moon Music, on October 4. It will serve as their tenth release.

"There's only seven Harry Potters. There's only 12 and a half Beatles albums, there's about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes," Martin further explained.

"Also having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve," he added.

While the band may not fully be together after their twelfth album, Martin teased that there could be some "side things" with his bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. However, he noted it will be different than Coldplay.

This is not the first time that Martin has teased the end of the rock band. He has been teasing the end of the band since 2021. That year, Martin spoke with BBC Radio 2 and shared that they don't plan on making music past 2025.

"Well I know I can tell you: Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour. Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then," he said via I News.

Coldplay formed in 1996, but didn't break into the mainstream charts until a few years later. Since then, they have sold millions of albums and are currently on their Music of the Spheres Tour. CBS reports that the trek has earned over $1 billion.