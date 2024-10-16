Selena Gomez Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason She No Longer Sleeps in Her Bedroom

Selena Gomez has been candid about her mental healths struggles in the past. Now, the star is continuing that streak by sharing why she does not sleep in her bedroom anymore.

The "Come and Get It" songstress appeared at the Mental Fitness Summit on World Mental Health on October 10. While there, she shared that her mental health struggles have led her to not sleep in her bedroom anymore.

"I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore because I associate it with such a really dark time," she said via E! News.

Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes. I didn't want to leave my bed for years and part of it was I wasn't doing the work. You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit," Gomez continued.

She went on to detail a rough night that she had before attending the summit.

"As recent as last night, I was in bed and I couldn't fall asleep 'til about four, and it was just because my mind was simply racing. And I just kept saying over and over again, 'This will pass. Just let it go through your body and it'll go away,' and of course, eventually, I feel asleep," Gomez shared.

She revealed that it can be helpful to talk about mental health.

"I still have days where I need my mom, like, my mommy. And then there are also moments for me, I just allow myself to be vulnerable and cry and just talk it out," she said.

Gomez has been open in the past about her struggles with bipolar disorder as well as anxiety.

"Once I found out what was going on mentally...there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had. It's a topic that should be talked about freely, without shame," Gomez said via E! News.

"I can help others feel less alone and find the help that they need, which is honestly all I want," she added.