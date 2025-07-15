Selena Gomez's Wedding Plans Leak: Royal Venue, A-List Guests, and One Big Scheduling Problem Revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are inching closer to their upcoming wedding and is reportedly expected to be set in September with an A-list guest list and royal-worthy backdrop.

Insiders revealed to Daily Mail that the two-day soiree will take place in Montecito, California, the star-studded community that's home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple, who became engaged in December 2024, are said to have already sent out invites to close friends and family.

A Private Affair in a Star-Soaked Town

As work has kept Blanco and Gomez busy, "We've both been working so much," the record producer revealed during his recent podcast appearance. The pair has also made time to plan. They've directed their inner circle to pack overnight bags for a weekend-long shindig.

"Selena and Benny's wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September," one insider says. That location would make sense: It's only a couple of hours from their $35 million Beverly Hills home, and is the kind of low-profile glamour the couple has preferred during their relationship.

Guests range from Blanco's music collaborators to Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short to some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Swift Complication

At the high of the guest list is Taylor Swift, who has been one of Gomez's BFFs for close to two decades. But Swift's busy schedule has thrown a wrench in the plans.

One source explained that Gomez "is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor, but she wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis." The pop star's relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce is reportedly still going strong, and the couple may attend together, if scheduling allows.

nothing will ever be more iconic than selena gomez and taylor swift performing hands to myself at the reputation tour pic.twitter.com/bYwfkSyJLq — ً (@raresblvd) June 4, 2025

Strategically, the timing of the incident could not be better. "At the end of the year it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend," another insider added, referring to Gomez's anticipated press responsibilities for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez and Blanco confirmed the engagement, which followed over a year of dating, in late 2023. He popped the question with a $1 million diamond ring.

While Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, has history with both her and Blanco, he and wife Hailey Bieber are not expected to be invited to the nuptials.