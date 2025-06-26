Selena Gomez Reveals First Celebrity Crush, Fun Childhood Music Memories

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down memory lane, opening up about some of her favorite childhood moments—from her very first celebrity crush to the music she loved growing up.

In a new episode of "GOAT Talk" with Karol G for Complex, Selena Gomez surprised fans by sharing that her very first celebrity crush was none other than Ice Cube.

"Can I tell you my first one I had a crush on? Ice Cube," Gomez said with a laugh. "I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, 5. It's so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I'm only saying it simply based on my childhood."

Selena didn't go into detail about what won her over—whether it was Ice Cube's music or his movie roles—but the childhood crush clearly made a lasting impression.

According to Billboard, the conversation also turned to music, where Gomez talked about her love for Eminem. "One of mine was Eminem only because I grew up listening to him," she shared.

Selena Gomez also talked about how much she enjoyed listening to Eminem as a kid. She said her dad, who worked as a DJ, often played remixes at home—and whenever an Eminem track came on, it instantly became the highlight of her day.

karol g and selena gomez for the complex magazine 'goat talk' ♡ pic.twitter.com/2ARWtReqp3 — ؘ (@picskarolg) June 25, 2025

Karol G Names Eminem and Nicki Minaj as Her Top Rappers

Karol G agreed, naming Eminem as her GOAT rapper growing up and Nicki Minaj as her pick from today's generation. The two stars had fun trading answers about everything from music to food.

When asked what dish she'd like her significant other to cook, Gomez gave credit to her fiancé, Benny Blanco. "That's all Benny," she said. "It's very stressful for me ... So let's leave the guys to do that." Her food choice? A pot pie.

Karol G, who is dating Colombian artist Feid, said she'd love a full breakfast, Complex said. "French toast, eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes," she said, imagining a perfect morning meal with "little flowers and a cute presentation."

Gomez and Blanco recently released a 26-track album together called "I Said I Love You First"... And "You Said It Back," which features artists like Gracie Abrams, J Balvin, and GloRilla. The pair announced their engagement earlier this year.

As for Karol G, she is Complex's latest cover star and just dropped her album Tropicoqueta. She's also hosting a pop-up event in New York City starting June 27, where fans can check out her exclusive merchandise.