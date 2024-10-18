Elton John Does Surprise Performance With Dua Lipa After Retiring and Amid Health Concerns

Elton John has made his grand return to the stage.

The legendary singer performed alongside Dua Lipa when the latter performed a one-off show at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 17. It was taped for an upcoming TV special and included a 53-piece orchestra.

During the set, Lipa performed songs from her most recent album, Radical Optimism, as well as her smash hit "Cold Heart," which features John.

In the clip, Lipa can be seen strutting around in a black dress before John appears on stage and the duet begins.

Dua Lipa brings out Elton John for a surprise performance of ‘Cold Heart.’pic.twitter.com/j6jpGyzE7d — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 17, 2024

John's performance comes after the singer has been experiencing some health issues. While he did sit for some of the performance, he eventually stood to sing some of the song.

Last month, John revealed that he had been suffering from a "severe eye infection" that left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

He shared the news to his Instagram account.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," John revealed.

He shared he was "so grateful" for the team of doctors and nurses plus his family who was caring for him for the "last several weeks" as he recovered from the illness.

Earlier this year, John shared that he has had many parts of his body removed over the years.

"I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip," he told attendees at the New York Film Festival premiere of his Elton John: Never Too Late via People.

John previously wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2023 and John said that he would not be touring again after that.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he had plans tot out again, John gave a simple "No."

His husband, David Furnish, chimed in and explained a little bit more.

"We've got our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now. We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life," he said.

John and Furnish have been together since 1993 and have been married since 2014. Together, they share sons Zachary Jackson, 13, and Elijah Joseph, 11.