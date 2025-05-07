Lady Gaga, Elton John Rumored to Headline Bezos and Sánchez's Multi-Day Wedding Bash

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming wedding is shaping up to be one of the year's most extravagant celebrity events, with reports circulating that two music legends — Lady Gaga and Elton John— have been tapped to perform. But despite the speculation, at least part of that claim has already been denied.

British tabloid Daily Mail claimed on Monday that Bezos and Sánchez had secured Gaga and John for a performance at their June wedding in Venice, Italy. A source reportedly told the outlet that Sánchez "wanted some big talent to sing for them," and that both performers are "good friends and were happy to do it together."

But an insider close to the "Bad Romance" singer shut down the rumor, telling Page Six that Gaga has no plans to perform at any overseas weddings this year. "She is not performing at the wedding," the insider confirmed.

As for John, there has been no official comment. According to Celebrity Talent International, the singer's private performance fee ranges between $2.5 million and $6 million — a figure well within reach for Bezos, whose net worth currently stands at $206.7 billion.

Lavish Details Begin to Emerge

While the wedding's entertainment lineup remains unclear, other plans for the event are coming into focus. The couple reportedly chose Venice as the wedding destination after designer Domenico Dolce suggested it. "Seven months ago, Domenico Dolce told me Bezos was getting married," said Morris Ceron, director general of the Venice council, in a statement to Il Gazzettino. "I got to work to bring this marriage of the century to Venice — that's how it started."

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed the city had been in the running against other potential wedding locations. "We were in competition with other places," he said. "But we won."

The couple has already begun wedding preparations, with recent sightings at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan for what appeared to be fittings. Local reports also state that four luxury hotels and a fleet of water taxis have been reserved for the multi-day affair.

A Star-Studded Guest List

Even if Gaga and Elton won't take the stage, the guest list still promises an A-list crowd. Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Katy Perry are all expected to attend, according to The Times.

Some insiders believe the actual ceremony may be held aboard Bezos' $500 million superyacht, the Koru — the same vessel where he proposed to Sánchez in 2023 with a 30-carat diamond ring off the coast of the South of France.