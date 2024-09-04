Elton John is opening up about the devastating diagnosis that left him partially blind in one eye.

In a statement shared on Instagram Tuesday, the British singer-songwriter, 77, revealed that he is recovering after suffering an eye infection earlier this year.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," John wrote. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

John went on to thank his "excellent team of doctors and nurses" and his family for taking "such good care of [him] over the last several weeks."

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," the rock 'n' legend added.

Following his health update, numerous fans and celebrities flocked to the comments section of his post to send him their love and wish him a speedy recovery.

"We love you," Chappell Roan commented.

"You are pure light and pray that light helps heal that eye. We love you, Sir Elton," read a comment from Al Roker.

Billy Porter also left a message for John, writing: "Sending you all the love and peace that's possible."

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham said she was "sending golden, healing vibes" John's way.

"Get well soon Sir Elton. Daddy and I were watching your concert together yesterday. He was loving Bennie And The Jets," singer Carnie Wilson wrote.

John's announcement came just a little over a year after he was hospitalized following a fall at his home in the south of France.

The "Your Song" hitmaker spent a night at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco after he slipped and fell in August 2023.

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," his spokesperson said at the time, "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

Two years prior, John also suffered a bad fall that left him with "considerable pain and discomfort" in his hip.

That fall required him to undergo surgery, subsequently forcing the EGOT winner to postpone dates on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to 2023.

When he announced the postponement, the singer shared in a statement at the time that he initially underwent "intensive physio and specialist treatment" for his injury.

However, John said the pain continued to worsen and eventually led to his struggles with mobility.

In July last year, John announced his official retirement from touring during his show in Stockholm, the final stop of his five-year tour.

However, he teased that he may still return for "one-off" live performances in the future.