Liam Payne's Letter to His 10-Year-Old Self Resurfaces After His Death: 'Cherish Every Moment'

An old letter Liam Payne wrote to his younger self has now resurfaced.

The prompt came from BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills on October 17, who played a letter that Payne had written his 10-year-old self in 2020. He went on to read the letter as part of a pandemic series.

"Dear 10 year old Liam. Get ready! It's about to get a little bumpy," the letter began.

"Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now as there's only a few more family holidays to enjoy, life is about to turn surreal. You know that thing you love, singing, keep it up and when you turn 14 something magical is going to happen and I'm not talking about puberty," he added.

Payne then shares to his younger self that he will be auditioning for one of the biggest talent shows in the world. He went on to add that he will be meeting the mother of his son on the show as well.

"I know it seems early but just trust me it's all gonna work out however it's supposed to. I suggest you watch Back to the Future, it might help," Payne said.

"You are now famous and it feels like you've peaked way too early you cocky little bugger, but you have barely even started yet. Take it down a notch and remember it's a marathon not a sprint," he shared.

"For a while you'll feel like giving up. But don't, as you're about to meet four other guys on the same track as you," Payne revealed.

"When you first meet them it's going to be chaos but just remember to enjoy yourself, stay young at heart as that's what this point of your life is all about. Forgive more and learn to listen. You will have the most amazing time of your life, travel the world and live a life you barely imagined. Then it will end for a while and you'll be left with nothing but the steering wheel," he continued.

The "Strip That Down" singer went on to tell his younger self that it will feel "scary" after One Direction's hiatus "like you're alone, but you are not. You're about to start a totally new journey with the most amazing person you've ever met, your son Bear."

"Don't doubt yourself at this Dad thing, just look at all the things you've learnt along the way, surely that must mean you have a lot to give. Be grateful and try to remember very day you're doing something you love that took ten years to build. The first single will skyrocket and you'll never see it coming but stop with the self doubt and you'll be fine," he said.

Payne ends the letter by saying to give a hug to his entire family.

Payne died at the age of 31 on October 16 after he fell at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. An autopsy revealed that Payne died after suffering a debilitating skull fracture.

Prior to his jump, Payne was reportedly exhibiting odd behavior mere minutes before the event occurred. He was suspected to be on substances, though nothing has been confirmed at the time of reporting.