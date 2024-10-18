Liam Payne's Emotional Unreleased Song From 2019 Resurfaces After His Death: Listen

Following the unexpected death of Liam Payne, a touching and emotional song has been making its rounds online.

The ex-member of One Direction died by falling 45ft from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Devastated fans gathered at the site for a solemn gathering, serenading the night with a poignant performance of the iconic One Direction track Infinity in front of the hotel.

Amid the tragedy, a heart-wrenching melody recently surfaced on social platforms, allegedly a 2019 unreleased song by Payne.

In a TikTok video shared by ritual_ldn, a songwriter claims they met Payne through a mutual friend in 2019. At the time, they said Payne was in a "difficult place after the end of One Direction and the break up of his relationship."

They further claimed, "Liam wasn't used to writing his own songs but we spoke for hours about what he'd been through in his life and I wanted to help him try and express things he was bottling up."

According to the songwriter, Payne was exceptionally warm and hospitable towards him. Their rapport was so strong that he ended up residing with Payne at his residence close to Malibu, which Halsey eventually purchased.

"Liam had such crazy strories and such an unbelievable life... He would tell me stories of being in 1D that blew my mind," they shared.

"I could tell it had taken so much out of him and for someone who had so much, it felt like he was left with almost nothing," the songwriter went on.

They also said how they vibed with Payne through their mutual love of the British band Oasis, and then they started strumming the guitar and creating a song.

"Liam started to say really honest things about how he felt about himself... I told him to write them down and we had this melody."

#onedirection #songwriter ♬ original sound - Ritual_LDN @ritual_ldn I wrote this song with my friend Liam Payne before he died. Hit me so hard listening to this today, felt right to share with you all... will miss him so much and never forget that time 💔 RIP bro x #liampayne

Payne's voice can then be heard in the TikTok video, with the heartbreaking lyrics, "I am a little less high than I used to be / Still a little uncertain of everything / I keep hearing I am right where I am supposed to be, so trying to find out what that's supposed to mean."

"And I'm all in my head now, every night when I lay down does it ever get easier."

The voice can be heard blasting during the one minute and 15 second long clip, "If I'm lost in the dark now will you hear when I call out? Does it ever get easier?"

The song continued, "Look what you've done? What have you done? / Telling myself Look what you have done was it ever enough."

The singer's identity featured in the TikTok clip has yet to be verified as Liam Payne.