K-Pop Star Jang Ye Eun of Stayc Promises to Go on a Diet After Weight Gain Backlash

Jang Ye Eun, better known as J of Stayc, has apologized after she was shamed for gaining weight.

The singer sparked a debate after her body has been scrutinized over the last couple of months during a number of live performances. The debate became so intense it led the 19-year-old to speak out on the concerns. During a conversation on a fan communication app, J self-reflected on her recent weight gain and apologized to fans for slacking off on her diet.

"I went to work out too, hehe. To be honest, I saw the fancam and I'm sorry. I didn't maintain my figure well. I'm going to go on a diet a little. I'll do it slowly while eating good food. Fighting!! hehe," she said via AllKPop.

Her apology drew strong reactions from people on the app.

"Feel so bad for her. The apology culture is terrible. Poor girl apologising for being healthy," wrote one person.

"She must've been shocked after watching her own fancam. She quickly apologized for not keeping herself in shape. Almost all the comments under the fancam video are about her weight. But honestly, 99% of the reactions are more like, 'She's actually prettier with a bit of weight on.' I didn't even notice she gained weight maybe because I'm not that observant. I only found out after reading this and checking out the fan cam and the comment section," added another.

"I should be on a diet, not her. She is very skinny already!!!" someone else said under the video.

Stayc made its debut in 2020 and quickly established themselves as one of South Korea's most popular girl groups thanks to several hits like "ASAP" and "Teddy Bear."

This is not the first time that a K-pop star has been the subject of beauty standards. Last year, K-pop star Hyuna admitted to eating just one piece of a dish a day to maintain her slender physique, according to The Daily Mail.

She shared that she survived off of just sushi so that she could keep her weight down to 88lbs.

"Back then, I'd survive on a single piece of kimbap while pushing through all the scheduled activities. And that destroyed me. By 26, I was so unhealthy," she shared at the time, according to the publication.