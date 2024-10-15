Riize's Seunghan to Leave Group Shortly After He Was Set to Return: 'Our Decision Hurt Fans'

Riize member Seunghan is not returning to the band after all.

In a statement released by to social media by the band's official account, it was revealed that Seunghan is not coming back to the group days after he was announced to return.

"We feel particularly apologetic for prioritizing Wizard Production's position, instead of making our top priorities the growth achieved by the six RIIZE members while working their hardest; the support of BRIIZE, who have been RIIZE's greatest source of strength during that journey; and the preciousness of the times that RIIZE and BRIIZE have spent together," the post said.

"We made this decision after debating it for a long time because we thought that if Seunghan returned after reflecting on his past wrongdoings and RIIZE showed another level of growth as a group, we would be able to give the artist and the fans greater joy," the statement continued.

The group then apologized for causing "confusion" and apologizing for hurting fans.

"However, the announcement of his return, we ruminated carefully on each and every one of the opinions and responses sent in by fans, and we realized that our decision had actually hurt fans more and caused them greater confusion instead," the statement read.

"Out of respect for the artist's decision, we are announcing Seunghan's departure from RIIZE, instead of his joining the group. We will support Seunghan in the future so that he can showcase his talents and follow his dreams," they added.

The group concluded the announcement by apologizing and shared that the group would be supported the best it can be int her future.

On October 11, it was announced that Seunghan would be returning to the group in a social media post that expressed optimism about the future of Riize.

"We [Wizard Production] poured our heart and soul into planning out RIIZE even before their debut, and we have determined that RIIZE's next chapter would be even more meaningful if the seven members were together. Therefore, after numerous discussions with the staff and members about the direction of the group's future activities, it has been decided that Seunghan will be returning to the group," the statement said.

라이즈를 사랑해 주시는 브리즈 여러분께 pic.twitter.com/EMv3O6qYXm — RIIZE (@RIIZE_official) October 11, 2024

Seunghan was previously put on hiatus from the gourd when in November 2023 photos and videos from his personal life before the group debuted were leaked online. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the leaks showed him kissing a woman in bed and smoking a cigarette.

Riize has not spoken on the matter any further.