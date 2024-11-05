Art Garfunkel Reveals Why He Broke Down During Paul Simon Reunion: 'I Felt I Had Hurt Him'

Art Garfunkel, one-half of the famed folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, has opened up about his reunion with his former musical partner.

Nearly 15 years since they last performed together, Garfunkel and his previous duo partner, Paul Simon, reunited for reasons the former did not disclose in his latest interview.

According to Art, their reunion was filled with emotions. For his part, he cried because he felt he had wronged his former best friend.

"There were tears. I was crying at a certain point because I felt that I had hurt him," Art told The Sun.

Despite being overcome by emotions, he admitted that their reunion was "very, very warm and wonderful."

Garfunkel also recalled that "there were hugs" at the time before letting it slip that their reunion took place about two weeks prior over lunch.

As Simon & Garfunkel, the two artists achieved so many things after being catapulted to fame with their hit song "The Sound of Silence" in 1965.

They went on to sell 100 million records and bag ten Grammy Awards with their hit songs "Mrs. Robinson," "The Boxer," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" — the lead single of their final album of the same name released in 1970.

According to The Independent, Garfunkel and Simon broke up due to creative tensions.

Since the release of their last album as a duo, Art and Simon did several reunion projects starting in 1993 up until 2010. Unfortunately, their supposed North American tour that year was canceled after Art suffered major vocal issues, as per Rolling Stone.

When asked if they got the chance to walk down memory lane and reminisce about their massive success in the '60s, Garfunkel only had this to say, "No, we didn't. That speaks for itself."