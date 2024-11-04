Christina Aguilera to Perform at Kamala Harris' Vote for Freedom Rally; Fans React: 'Kamala Is Really Gonna Win This'

Christina Aguilera is voting blue.

The 43-year-old icon has been confirmed to perform at presidential hopeful Kamala Harris' Vote for Freedom Rally in Las Vegas on Monday.

Pop Base revealed on X that the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker will join the rally in Vegas that's set to happen a day before the national election.

Fans quickly reacted to the announcement, with many of them voicing support and elation over Aguilera's presidential choice.

Christina Aguilera to perform at Kamala Harris’ Vote for Freedom Rally in Las Vegas on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/L6WSq5MZ5i — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 4, 2024

"Kamala is really gonna win this," one wrote, while another commented, "She's about to turn up the heat in Vegas! Let's hope the crowd brings that same energy to the polls! #VoteforFreedom."

Someone else opined, "Her star power will surely draw a crowd and amplify the message of voter participation."

However, not everyone was pleased by Christina's decision to perform for Harris.

"Christina Aguilera bringing star power for Kamala—perhaps trying to add some sparkle to policies that seem out of tune with many Americans. Here's hoping the performance outshines the platform," one person stated.

"Christina hitting high notes while democracy hits some lows," read another comment.

Apart from Aguilera, many other Hollywood musicians are expressing their support for Harris by performing at other organized rallies ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election.

After endorsing Harris on social media on Sunday, Lady Gaga is headlining a similar campaign rally in Philadelphia on Monday. Meanwhile, Katy Perry is doing the same in Pittsburgh on the same day, according to Billboard.

Other artists who will perform at the rallies include Ricky Martin, DJ Cassidy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, Andra Day, and D-Nice, among others.