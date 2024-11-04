Morrissey Forced to Abruptly End Texas Concert After Unruly Fans Invade Stage [Watch Video]

Morrissey's concert in Texas got so chaotic toward the end that the singer had to abruptly halt the show.

On Saturday, the 65-year-old singer-songwriter was doing an encore at his concert at Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas, Texas, when some unruly fans invaded the stage out of the blue.

In a video of the incident uploaded to X, a woman was first seen approaching Morrissey as he was performing his final song "First of the Gang to Die." She calmly approached the singer and gave him a hug, which the latter accepted.

Another woman came running toward the musician shortly after to do the same, prompting some of the security guards to stop her.

But the chaos did not end there, as more fans randomly ran up the stage to also get a close encounter with Morrissey, who tried his best to continue singing.

Stage invasion forces Morrissey off-stage, crew member appears injured. Dallas, Texas, Nov 2, 2024. Video credit: Sac Prep/YouTube pic.twitter.com/PyXZvyRKSf — The Morrissey Mercury (@MorrisseyMerc) November 3, 2024

However, when three concertgoers surrounded him and started grabbing his clothes, the singer's guards struggled to control the situation.

As things got heated up, the former frontman of The Smiths opted to end the show and walk backstage, causing other fans downstage to scream in disappointment.

The boos all the more intensified when the band members stopped playing and walked off-stage.

According to the uploader of the video, one of the artist's crew members got injured during the commotion.

Many social media users couldn't believe what happened after seeing video clips of the incident shared by several attendees and news outlets.

"People get way too crazy," one wrote, while another asked, "What the •#%¥ is wrong with people?"

Someone else commented, "I was there as well... pretty crazy."