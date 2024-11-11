Sting on the Pressure to Get Plastic Surgery at 73: I'm F**king Perfect'

Sting is sharing his blunt thoughts on plastic surgery and how vanity plays a role in his performances.

The music legend makes it clear he isn't interested in plastic surgery and that he's just fine he way he is.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a candid interview, Sting hit back at the thought of getting plastic surgery.

"Look at me — I'm f---ing perfect. What's the matter with you?" he responds when asked if he felt any pressure to get work done.

He went on to share that in order to be an entertainer, a person needs a certain level of vanity to do what he does.

"I don't look at pictures of myself. But you need enough professional vanity to go onstage in the first place. I wouldn't want to go on if I was overweight or wearing spandex. If that happens to me, I'm not going onstage," Sting says.

"So the vanity is somewhat essential, and it's not particularly harmful. I'm not spending hours of the day looking in the mirror or getting made up or going to the hairdresser's every day or wearing a wig or a corset," he adds.

Rather than focus on surgeries, Sting says that he focuses on staying physically fit and that it also helps him maintain his mental sharpness.

"I swim every morning when I can. I studied yoga for 35 years, so everything is related to that. I stretch, I work out, I walk. I'm physically very fit, and that keeps me mentally fit," he shares.

He went on to once again speak about how vanity plays a role in his job.

"Fifty percent vanity — maybe 55 — and 45% discipline. I'm doing the job of a 25-year-old," he continues.

Sting got his career started in the late '70s as part of the band The Police and experienced almost-immediate success thanks to hit songs like "Every Breath You Take" and "Message in a Bottle." From there he launched a successful solo career that features songs like "Fields of Gold" and "Shape of my Heart." He has since sold over 100 million records worldwide during the course of his career. Clearly, his healthy habits have helped him throughout his long career. He keeps his drinking in check and doesn't smoke.

"I like a glass or two of wine at the end of the show, or a glass of mezcal. I'd never say I'm giving up drinking," he shares. "I've never smoked anything legal in my life, which I'm happy to say. I never smoked tobacco. I smoked marijuana, but it's not so interesting to me anymore."

"I was an athlete as a young person, and smoking was not what you did," he continues about not falling into the traditional rock star mold in the '80s. "I don't think it's healthy. My father smoked for as long as he lived, and I always knew there was something wrong with it, even before the research was there. I would throw his cigarettes in the fire, which made me very popular around the house."