Sting Abruptly Cancels Major Appearance and Postpones All Shows Due to 'Illness'

Sting is canceling a major awards show appearance and multiple shows.

The legendary rocker posted a message to his social media accounts on Jan. 21 where he announced a series of canceled concerts due to an "illness" that he has been suffering from. One of the events that he was forced to back out of was the Bass Magazine Awards in California on Jan. 23 where he was set to be honored with the lifetime achievement award. More events that he was forced to reschedule are shows in Arizona and California.

"On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company's 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29," the post began.

"Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates. Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding," it concluded.

Sting's rescheduled events come after the rocker spoke about how he maintains his health at 73.

"I swim every morning when I can. I studied yoga for 35 years, so everything is related to that. I stretch, I work out, I walk. I'm physically very fit, and that keeps me mentally fit," he said to the Los Angeles Times.

He also attributed his health to keeping his drinking in check as well as his lack of smoking.

"I like a glass or two of wine at the end of the show, or a glass of mezcal. I'd never say I'm giving up drinking. I've never smoked anything legal in my life, which I'm happy to say. I never smoked tobacco. I smoked marijuana, but it's not so interesting to me anymore," Sting revealed.

He said that he maintains his health because his job requires vanity to do.

"Fifty percent vanity — maybe 55 — and 45% discipline. I'm doing the job of a 25-year-old," he said.