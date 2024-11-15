Diddy's 'Fall Guy' Shyne Denies $10M Deal For 1999 Nightclub Shooting, Says He Only Got 2 'Offensive Contributions'

Former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne weighs in on his complicated past relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During an interview for his upcoming documentary, The Honorable Shyne, the rapper-turned-politician opened up about the 1999 nightclub shooting that put him behind bars and how it impacted his life.

Shyne explained to Tamron Hall that he never mentioned Diddy as the person who shot because he did not see it happen.

Shyne said, as quoted by AllHipHop, "I didn't see him fire the gun and I'm not going to lie."

He went on, "I don't believe in getting my friends in trouble, but I'm not going to make up anything to sensationalize my narrative."

Shyne further shared his feelings toward Diddy, saying that the disgraced rapper's shadow of influence was bigger than his problems.

"The power of Diddy the entertainer was so loud for so long that no one heard myself and my mom and my supporters when we were crying about our lives being destroyed," he said.

Similarly, Shyne touched on similar recent claims against Diddy, such as abuse. He insisted that he did not see any of the incidents in the suits against Diddy.

"I was incarcerated for 10 years then deported for another 13 years," he explained. "So I had nothing to do with Sean Combs' life, other than what he did to me."

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Shyne denied allegations Diddy offered him $10 million to take the fall for the shooting.

"People say Diddy gave me millions to go to jail, but he gave me nothing."

In his description of their deteriorating relationship, he listed just two "offensive contributions" from Diddy in the past 20 years.

Looking back on his life, Shyne said, "At one point, I thought he was the devil."

He criticized Diddy's public persona, stating, "He was just such a master of PR that he is so loud that people never hear the victims."