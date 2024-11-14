Male Porn Star Diddy Patiently Waited for Meet-and-Greet Shares His Creepy Encounter with Disgraced Rapper

During a recent appearance on the "No Jumper" podcast, adult film star Lexington Steele said he had an unusual experience with Sean "Diddy" Combs at the 2004 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo.

In light of the allegations against Diddy of sexual misconduct, Steele told how the disgraced rapper bided his time waiting to meet him.

Steele described the moment when Diddy approached him while he was at his booth during the convention. Steele remembered, "Diddy is sitting there, just chilling. He wasn't wearing sunglasses or anything, just a Bad Boy varsity jacket."

According to Steele, Diddy waited until he was done talking with another fan before introducing himself, showing a surprising level of patience.

The conversation took a wild turn when Steele began to question what Diddy was really there for, specifically with the recent allegations brought against the music mogul.

Steele said, "I had no idea what was going on with him at the time. But considering the nature of some of the allegations now surfacing, it makes you think."

Diddy is now in hot water himself, facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges connected to his alleged "freak-offs." More than 100 other sexual abuse victims have brought allegations against him, including some men via civil suits.

In a segment of the podcast, host Adam22 asked Steele if he thought that Diddy took a liking to him for anything more than music.

Steele replied, "There is that in porno where a lot of appreciation for male performers can come from anywhere," Steele replied. "But with Diddy, I wouldn't know. That was well before any of this came to light."

Diddy and Steele had a short-lived yet memorable experience. Steel praised Diddy for being respectful and letting him have his time with fans. He called the encounter "the coolest."

Steele said, "He didn't want to interrupt my time with the fan. That was the one time I ever met Diddy."

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and awaits trial on May 5, 2025.

Watch the full video here: