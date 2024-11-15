Raúw Alejandro, the Puerto Rican rapper formerly engaged to Spanish songstress Rosalía, is seemingly calling out her highly publicized relationship with actor Jeremy Allen White.

On his newest album Cosa Nuestra, Alejandro bares all in a series of vulnerable tracks exploring the woes of love and heartbreak.

One particular line, "Fan de tu relación, cuanto dura vamo' a ver," which translates to "Fan of your relationship, we'll see how long it lasts," has listeners speculating whether or not he's referring to Rosalía's relationship with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.

Rauw Alejandro hablando de Rosalia en su nuevo álbum. pic.twitter.com/QNBcm9CwPf — cossio (@oscarcozz) November 15, 2024

The couple decided to go their separate ways in July 2023, only a few months after joyfully announcing their engagement, fueling rumors that Alejandro was caught cheating. However, in an interview with Chente Ydrach, Alejandro noted, "I will always say what happened, I don't want to leave anything to speculation," assuring that he was never unfaithful to his fiancée.

Rosalíaherself even issued a statement to silence the narratives, sharing on Instagram "I love, respect, and appreciate Raúw a lot. Pay no attention to the rumors; we know what we have lived. This moment is not easy."

On Alejandro's Cosa Nuestra, he hints atRosalía being the one to end the relationship, needing to "fly away and experience freedom."

Rosalía had seemingly moved on from the breakup, being photographed getting intimate with White since November 2023. The pair never confirmed their relationship, but were spotted kissing and holding hands on and off over the course of the last year.

Their chemistry may have seen cooled off, as White was recently spotted kissing "The Bear' co-star Molly Gordon.