BLACKPINK’s Lisa Drops Concept Photo for Rosalia Collab ‘New Woman’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has dropped the concept photo for her next single, titled “New Woman,” which is set for release next week.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old global K-pop artist took to Instagram to share an image showing her and Grammy-winning artist Rosalia lounging on folding chairs while donning cool and chic outfits.

Lisa sported a black-and-white ensemble featuring a miniskirt and a matching blazer over a dark corset bodysuit with side cutouts. She completed her look with a 3-strand pearl choker and bejeweled shades.

On the other hand, the Spanish pop singer rocked a stylish pink faux fur shawl coat and cat-eye sunglasses.

The post was simply captioned with the song’s title and a rose emoji, along with its release dates on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. EST and Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

Lisa also shared the concept photo of her upcoming single on the homepage of her self-made label, Lloud.

This would be the Thai artist’s first release in about two months since her debut single under her own label, “Rockstar,” in June.

“Rockstar” proved the BLACKPINK rapper’s global popularity when it peaked at No. 8 on Spotify’s global chart and reached No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200, according to Billboard.

The pop-hybrid trap single also went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, making her the third BLACKPINK member to achieve this feat following Jennie’s “You & Me” in October 2023 and Rosé’s “On the Ground” in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Lisa recently secured four nominations at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, including Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction and Best Editing all for the music video of “Rockstar.”

Other K-pop acts that bagged nominations include BTS’ Jungkook (Best Collaboration and Best K-pop), girl groups Le Sserafim (Push Performance of the Year) and NewJeans (Best K-pop), and boy groups NCT Dream, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together, which are all nominated in the Best K-pop category.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 10.