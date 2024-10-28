The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is set to depict rock legend Bruce Springsteen in his Scott Cooper-directed biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Due for release in 2025, the film is said to chronicle the making of Springsteen's hit 1982 album Nebraska. White's co-stars include Jeremy Strong, Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, and Johnny Cannizzaro.

Some fans have found themselves skeptical of White's ability to portray Springsteen, though the Academy award-winner maintains excitement for the role, even getting approval from Springsteen himself. The 75-year-old made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in early October, sharing that he finds the cast to be "lovely" and is slightly involved in the production. "This is not easy to do because you can't do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," the music legend said, adding specifically of White, "It's difficult, but he is a great actor and sings pretty good."

In the film's press release, we're given a first glimpse at White portraying the rockstar. He dons a leather jacket draped over a red flannel, and shaggy 80s hair in true Springsteen fashion.

White has received guidance from Springsteen to help get into character, noting in the 2024 Emmy's press room, "Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process I think such an extra joy that we have his support. So I feel really lucky."

The film is adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 novel Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. Production is currently taking place in New Jersey.