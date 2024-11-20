Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Face Off in Fan Debate Ahead of Billboard's Top Pop Stars List

Billboard plans to reveal the top 25 pop stars of the past twenty-five years in their Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century List. These artists are evaluated and ranked according to their accomplishments, music videos, social media impact, live shows, and overall influence in the music industry.

Over the upcoming months since August, Billboard reveals the top 25 pop stars gradually, with the release of one or two artist names each week. This unveiling will be accompanied by detailed essays that celebrate and dive into the career paths and chart successes of these artists.

Additionally, there will be engaging podcasts and video conversations dedicated to exploring the extensive impact and legacy these artists have made in the music world.

With only two spots left to be revealed, fans are convinced that either Beyoncé or Taylor Swift will take one of them.

However, the burning question remains: who will ultimately claim the coveted number one spot?

As of writing, Billboard's list of The Top 23 of The Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century are the following:

3: Rihanna

4: Drake

5: Lady Gaga

6: Britney Spears

7: Kanye West

8: Justin Bieber

9: Ariana Grande

10: Adele

11: Usher

12: Eminem

13: Nicki Minaj

14: Justin Timberlake

15: Miley Cyrus

16: Jay-Z

17: Shakira

18: The Weeknd

19: BTS

20: Bruno Mars

21: Lil Wayne

22: One Direction

23: Bad Bunny

24: Ed Sheeran

25: Katy Perry

Fans are now buzzing on X, debating who will come out on top.

Many people believe Beyoncé should be ranked higher, despite Swift having more chart contributions and bigger outcome in terms of tour sales.

Meanwhile, others believe it should be Swift.

Other fans believe both artists deserve to be on top.

Whereas others believe neither Swift nor Beyonce should even be considered as they have other contenders.

