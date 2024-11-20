Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Face Off in Fan Debate Ahead of Billboard's Top Pop Stars List

Billboard plans to reveal the top 25 pop stars of the past twenty-five years in their Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century List. These artists are evaluated and ranked according to their accomplishments, music videos, social media impact, live shows, and overall influence in the music industry.

Over the upcoming months since August, Billboard reveals the top 25 pop stars gradually, with the release of one or two artist names each week. This unveiling will be accompanied by detailed essays that celebrate and dive into the career paths and chart successes of these artists.

Additionally, there will be engaging podcasts and video conversations dedicated to exploring the extensive impact and legacy these artists have made in the music world.

With only two spots left to be revealed, fans are convinced that either Beyoncé or Taylor Swift will take one of them.

However, the burning question remains: who will ultimately claim the coveted number one spot?

As of writing, Billboard's list of The Top 23 of The Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century are the following:

3: Rihanna

4: Drake

5: Lady Gaga

6: Britney Spears

7: Kanye West

8: Justin Bieber

9: Ariana Grande

10: Adele

11: Usher

12: Eminem

13: Nicki Minaj

14: Justin Timberlake

15: Miley Cyrus

16: Jay-Z

17: Shakira

18: The Weeknd

19: BTS

20: Bruno Mars

21: Lil Wayne

22: One Direction

23: Bad Bunny

24: Ed Sheeran

25: Katy Perry

Fans are now buzzing on X, debating who will come out on top.

Many people believe Beyoncé should be ranked higher, despite Swift having more chart contributions and bigger outcome in terms of tour sales.

If the list was based solely on charts and mathematics, we could say Taylor. But if we consider cultural impact, artistic influence, legacy, longevity, vocals, live performances, the greatest-of-all-time lists, the appreciation of her peers, that substancial aspect that goes… pic.twitter.com/1SlB5aaCr4 — Haroldo com H (@japaroldo) November 19, 2024

Beyoncé since the 90s! and she also creates music to educate people who don’t know their own history, half the time! pic.twitter.com/CwylaY6HuM — iSTAN🐎 (@iStannatSi) November 19, 2024

No shade, but until Taylor can do this Beyonce will be number one 😭 https://t.co/un8IersJtS pic.twitter.com/X7W2nSeoXJ — Virgo's Groove (@Yonceforever4) November 19, 2024

"Beyoncé doesn't have good songs"



"Beyoncé has no memorable songs"



"All Beyonce songs sound the same"



"Beyoncé is overrated"



By the way, it is musical terrorism that the thing on the right is nominated for AOTY



BEYONCÉ taylor pic.twitter.com/aKPPLOl1iC — 𝐍𝐲𝐥𝐚 ✮⋆˙ (@LusiaaCarter) November 19, 2024

realistically it should be Beyoncé she literally influenced taylor — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 ♡ (@thankUbardi) November 19, 2024

Meanwhile, others believe it should be Swift.

let’s be serious taylor deserves to be #1 easily after eras tour like it’s not even close 😭 — mo (@everlikeme) November 19, 2024

TAYLOR HAS HAD THE BIGGEST CAREER OF THE 21ST CENTURY — grant (@dreserts) November 19, 2024

The money honey, Taylor made more money for so many with that tour and sold so many pieces no competition — Dina Gordon (@DinaGordon_) November 20, 2024

Albums: Taylor

Singles: Taylor

Streams: Taylor

Sales: Taylor

Tours: Taylor

Singing: Beyoncé

Writing: Taylor

Dancing: Beyoncé

Awards: Taylor https://t.co/EATiEDddj8 pic.twitter.com/86J1ss1U7N — Tan (@tantaytay) November 19, 2024

Other fans believe both artists deserve to be on top.

Two undeniable icons who have defined an era! Taylor storytelling and Beyoncés groundbreaking artistry have set the bar high for what it means to be a pop star in the 21st century. Well deserved recognition for both! — Mr RICH (@ShamiKhan000) November 19, 2024

This is like choosing between air and water—both are essential👑✨ — Scope360 (@Scope360Journal) November 19, 2024

Both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are icons in their own right, redefining music, culture, and artistry in the 21st century. Honestly, no matter who takes #1, the real winners are the fans who get to witness their greatness! — Kiran Singh (@imkiransingh_1) November 20, 2024

when people talk about taylor's legacy they talk about numbers and success. when people talk about beyonce's legacy they talk about talent and impact https://t.co/nZ3RN1sRl9 — jack (@ClTXVl) November 19, 2024

Whereas others believe neither Swift nor Beyonce should even be considered as they have other contenders.

Both mid. Kendrick Lamar should be #1. — mike jones (@RealMikeJomes) November 19, 2024