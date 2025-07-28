Taylor Swift Cheers on Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2: 'Had Me Cackling!'

Taylor Swift is showing her full support for boyfriend Travis Kelce's big-screen moment — and she's not holding back her excitement.

On Friday, July 25, the same day "Happy Gilmore 2" premiered on Netflix, Swift posted her reaction to the film on Instagram.

According to US Magazine, sharing the movie poster to her Story, she wrote, "Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch — 13/10."

She added a honey emoji, teasing fans who've seen Kelce's hilarious dream sequence.

In the scene, Bad Bunny's character, Oscar, imagines his "happy place," where he ties a shirtless Kelce to a pole and covers him in honey.

"What is this? Is this about the job? Come on," Kelce says before a bear suddenly appears and attacks. Oscar then smiles and says, "I'm happy now."

Swift's playful left fans buzzing, especially those who understood the inside joke. She encouraged her 280 million followers to stream the movie, saying, "Go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible."

Kelce's cameo is brief but unforgettable. Earlier in the film, he plays a hotel server who argues with Oscar over a drink order — a moment that leads to his honey-covered fate in the fantasy scene. Despite the outcome, Kelce has only positive things to say about the experience.

"That was a dream come true," Kelce said during a January appearance on "The Pat McAfeeShow." "Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain."

Swift's post is just the latest sign of her support for Kelce. She has attended numerous Kansas City Chiefs games and even performed "Shake It Off" at Kelce's Tight End University event in June. "[She] just killed it," Kelce said proudly on his "New Heights" podcast, Billboard said.

Adam Sandler, who reprises his role as Happy Gilmore, praised both Kelce and Swift during filming. "Taylor's so damn nice to my family," he told EntertainmentTonight, adding that Kelce is "a gentle, nice guy."

Sandler even joked that the entire sequel was written just to work with Kelce. "We were talking about you playing my son," Sandler recalled on "New Heights." "Just a badass."

"Happy Gilmore 2" also features Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and several surprise cameos.